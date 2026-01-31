Pachmarhi Weather LATEST Update: Triple Attack of Fog, Severe Cold, Light Rain Forecast
Pachmarhi Weather LATEST Update: An alert for severe cold, fog, and light winter rain has been issued for Pachmarhi on January 31, 2026. Get the full weather update and essential advice for tourists
Weather
The cold spell in Pachmarhi will continue on Jan 31, 2026. According to the IMD, the min temp could be 6-9°C and the max 22-25°C. Morning fog will make it feel colder.
January 30
On Jan 30, Pachmarhi was MP's coldest place with a min temp of 6.2°C. Dense fog is expected on Jan 31 morning, reducing visibility. Nearby areas like Bhopal and Gwalior will also be affected.
Western Disturbance
Two western disturbances are active from Jan 31, possibly causing light rain. Temps might drop 3-5 degrees below normal. Winds will be from the northwest at 10 km/h with high humidity.
AQI
The air quality in Pachmarhi is moderate to unhealthy. Cold winds can worsen respiratory issues. Wear warm clothes, use a mask if needed, and drive slowly.
Bhopal
Tourists from Bhopal to Pachmarhi should check road conditions, as fog and rain can make them slippery. Keep info on nearby health centers and check the IMD website for updates.
