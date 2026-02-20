The manipulated video goes further by claiming that if investors do not receive returns, they will be given compensation of ₹10 lakh from the government. It also falsely shows Rajnath Singh saying that the project was developed under his close supervision to help ordinary Indian citizens earn money.

Authorities have clarified that these claims are completely false. There is no such investment project approved or supported by the Government of India.

Official fact check confirms fraud

The false video has been debunked by PIB Fact Check, which confirmed that the clip is fake and AI-generated. Officials clearly stated that neither the Defence Minister nor the Government of India has endorsed any such investment scheme.

The fact-check unit warned the public that fraudsters often misuse images or videos of well-known leaders to gain trust and trick people into sending money.