AI Scam Alert: Rajnath Singh Fake Video Promises Huge Investment Returns, PIB Fact Checks
A fake video claiming that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is promoting a high-return investment scheme is circulating on Facebook. The video promises huge profits and government-backed guarantees but PIB Fact Check has confirmed the claims are false.
AI-generated clip spreads false claim
A video circulating on Facebook is falsely claiming that Union Minister Rajnath Singh is promoting an investment project that promises extremely high returns. The clip uses digitally altered, AI-generated content to make it appear that the Defence Minister is endorsing the scheme.
A video circulating on Facebook falsely claims, using digitally altered AI-generated content, that Union Minister @rajnathsingh is promoting an investment project promising returns of ₹80,000 in a single day and up to ₹15 lakh per month on an investment of ₹22,000.… pic.twitter.com/1Es1uSxVcz
— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 20, 2026
According to the claim in the video, an investment of ₹22,000 can generate ₹80,000 in a single day and up to ₹15 lakh per month. The video also falsely states that the project is approved by the Government of India and supported by major banks, suggesting that investors’ money would be fully secure.
False promises and fake guarantees
The manipulated video goes further by claiming that if investors do not receive returns, they will be given compensation of ₹10 lakh from the government. It also falsely shows Rajnath Singh saying that the project was developed under his close supervision to help ordinary Indian citizens earn money.
Authorities have clarified that these claims are completely false. There is no such investment project approved or supported by the Government of India.
Official fact check confirms fraud
The false video has been debunked by PIB Fact Check, which confirmed that the clip is fake and AI-generated. Officials clearly stated that neither the Defence Minister nor the Government of India has endorsed any such investment scheme.
The fact-check unit warned the public that fraudsters often misuse images or videos of well-known leaders to gain trust and trick people into sending money.
Warning against online investment scams
Experts say fake endorsements are a common tactic used in digital financial scams. Fraudsters often promise unusually high profits in a short time to attract victims. Once money is transferred, victims usually have little chance of recovery.
Authorities have advised citizens to verify investment claims through official government websites or trusted financial institutions before making any payment. People are also urged not to share unverified videos that could mislead others.
Growing concern over deepfake misuse
The incident highlights the rising misuse of AI technology to create convincing fake videos of public figures. Such deepfake content can spread quickly online and cause financial loss as well as confusion among the public.
Officials say awareness and careful verification remain the best protection against such scams.
