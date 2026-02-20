BJP's Amit Malviya claimed the protest at the AI Summit was 'orchestrated' by Congress. He linked organiser Narsimha Yadav to Rahul Gandhi, calling the disruption a 'national shame' designed to damage India's global image.

BJP Alleges 'Orchestrated' Protest, Links Organiser to Rahul Gandhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya on Friday said that the protest staged during the AI Summit was "orchestrated", claiming links between one of the organisers and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He further stated that such actions harm the country's global reputation.

Malviya Terms Protest a 'National Shame'

He also termed the protest a "national shame", accusing the Congress and its leader, Rahul Gandhi, of deliberately attempting to embarrass India on the global stage through disruptive actions at the high-profile event. "National Shame, At a time when India is hosting a prestigious global AI Summit, showcasing its innovation and leadership in technology, the Congress party chose disruption over dignity. Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, Congress workers went topless and created a ruckus at the venue, an act clearly designed to embarrass India on the world stage," Malviya said in another post on X.

Youth Congress Defends Protest

The criticism followed a protest organised by the Indian Youth Congress cadres at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. During the protest, party workers removed their shirts as a mark of dissent.

In a statement, the Indian Youth Congress said its workers were protesting against a "compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit". "Indian Youth Congress workers raised their voice and protested against the compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit," an official post from the Indian Youth Congress said.

Protestors Detained by Delhi Police

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police detained some of the protesting workers from the Mandapam premises, and as per sources, legal action against the protestors is being initiated. (ANI)