The footage appears to have been recorded by another woman standing nearby. In the video, the elderly woman struggles to move due to her slow pace. Without warning, the daughter pulls her hair and begins assaulting her.

"Daughter beating her elderly mother." 🚨



Video is reportedly from Ambala, Haryana, where a daughter is seen pulling her elderly mother's hair and beating her mercilessly.



Living without child is better than having such a daughter. Legal action should be taken. pic.twitter.com/GZYqHPOhL3 — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) February 19, 2026

The person recording the video can be heard reacting strongly. She is heard telling her mother that even hell would not accept someone who behaves so badly with the person who gave birth to her. Another voice, believed to be her mother, says that in their locality such behaviour would not be tolerated.

Towards the end of the clip, the woman recording the video calls the attacker ill-mannered and expresses shock at what she witnessed.