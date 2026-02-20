The Himachal Pradesh government has expanded the Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojna to provide financial aid to widows' daughters up to age 27 for higher education, including courses outside the state, to foster their economic independence.

The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday expanded the ambit of the 'Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojna' to extend financial assistance to daughters of widows pursuing higher education both within and outside the state.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to Himachal Pradesh CMO, the scheme, which is designed to provide comprehensive support in the areas of education, health and nutrition to children of widows, destitute or divorced women and disabled parents, has now been amended to benefit eligible daughters up to 27 years of age to pursue higher education.

Expanded Provisions for Higher Education

Under the revised provisions, beneficiaries enrolled in professional courses at government-run institutions outside the state will be eligible to receive financial assistance of Rs 3,000 per month for up to 10 months to cover rent or paying guest accommodation expenses, in cases where government hostel facilities are unavailable.

Covered Professional Courses

The professional courses covered under the expanded scheme include Engineering and Technology, Business and Management, Medical and Allied Health Sciences, Law, Computer Applications and IT certifications, Education and Humanities, programmes under the State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT), courses under the Craftsmen Training Scheme and programmes offered by the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology.

Scheme Impact and Financials

At present, the scheme provides monthly financial assistance to children of eligible women and disabled parents up to 18 years of age, in addition to covering tuition fees, hostel charges and other related educational expenses for students enrolled in government institutions within the State.

Currently, 504 girls in the 18-27 age group are availing benefits under the scheme, and it is estimated that nearly 20 per cent of them may opt for professional courses under the expanded provisions. To support this anticipated demand, an additional annual budget allocation of approximately rupees one crore will be earmarked.

The expansion is expected to open greater avenues for beneficiaries to access higher and professional education, thereby enhancing their prospects for long-term economic independence.

For the current financial year, the State Government has allocated Rs 31.01 crore under the Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojna, of which Rs 22.96 crore had already been utilised as of February 3.

Chief Minister on Empowering the Vulnerable

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reaffirmed the government's commitment to the upliftment of vulnerable sections of society, emphasising that the primary objective of the scheme is to foster self-reliance among beneficiaries by providing sustained financial and logistical support.

CM Sukhu emphasised that the initiative is strategically designed to promote equitable access to education for socioeconomically disadvantaged children, thereby empowering them to realise their academic ambitions unencumbered by financial constraints. (ANI)