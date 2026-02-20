The National Green Tribunal has directed the SDM, Model Town, to properly seal illegal borewells in Delhi within two weeks. The order mandates removing submersible pumps and plugging the wells with concrete to prevent their further use.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Model Town, to ensure proper sealing of illegal borewells in Delhi by removing submersible pumps and plugging the borewells with concrete within two weeks. The direction was passed on February 20, while hearing an execution application filed in connection with the alleged illegal operation of borewells in Rohini and Shakti Nagar areas.

Background of the Case

The case was originally filed against the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and other authorities. On January 28, 2025, the Tribunal had disposed of the original application with directions that if any action was pending, the concerned SDM should look into the issue and take steps without unnecessary delay. The applicant was permitted to submit a detailed representation, and the SDM was directed to act on it preferably within four weeks.

SDM Reports Sealing, NGT Finds it Inadequate

During the latest hearing, counsel for the SDM informed the Tribunal that several borewells mentioned in the complaint had already been sealed. A fresh report dated February 19 stated that the remaining borewells at various residential premises in Prem Nagar and Shakti Nagar were also sealed on different dates.

However, after examining photographs placed on record, the Tribunal observed that the sealing did not appear to be proper. The images suggested that the borewells could still be operated conveniently without removing the seals.

Fresh Directives for Permanent Sealing

Taking note of this, counsel for the SDM, Model Town, assured the Tribunal that the borewells would be sealed again in a proper manner by removing the submersible pumps and permanently plugging them with concrete.

The Tribunal directed that this exercise be completed within two weeks and asked the SDM to file a further compliance report within three weeks. The matter has been listed for further hearing on April 1.