Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Rajnath Singh condemned the Indian Youth Congress protest at the AI Impact Summit, accusing the party of being 'anti-India' and attempting to tarnish the nation's global reputation.

BJP Ministers Condemn Congress Protest

Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Rajnath Singh on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Congress party over the Indian Youth Congress protest at the India AI Impact Summit, alleging that the disruption was an attempt to tarnish India's global image and undermine the nation's prestige as it showcased its technological leadership before the world. Condemning the protesters, Chouhan accused the party of being "anti-India" and questioned its leadership, asking whether politics had become bigger than the nation's prestige for Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. "Congress workers didn't just take off their shirts at the AI summit, but they exposed how Congress is anti-India. This is treason. This is tampering with the image of our country...I want to ask Sonia Gandhi ji and Mallikarjun Kharge ji, is politics bigger than the country for them? Have they signed a secret deal to play with the country's prestige? Is this the real face of Congress? The public will not forgive this," he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also criticised and on X said that while the world was watching India host the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, the Congress party chose to disrupt the event instead of upholding the nation's honour. He condemned the Youth Congress protest, calling it shameful and an attempt to damage India's global reputation. He further alleged that Congress puts political interests above national pride. "While the entire world was watching India host the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi and witnessing our growing global leadership in the fields of technology and innovation, the Congress party chose the path of disrupting the event instead of enhancing the nation's honor. The shameful manner in which Youth Congress workers created a ruckus at the venue by indulging in inappropriate behavior is not only unfortunate but also an attempt to tarnish India's reputation on the international stage. I condemn this act of the Congress party," Rajnath Singh said on X.

He further added, "Whenever India advances on the global stage, the Congress party, instead of standing with the national interest, appears to prioritize political gains. It is extremely regrettable to place partisan politics above the nation's prestige and honor. The people of India understand full well who is committed to making India strong and capable, and who repeatedly attempts to tarnish India's image."

Youth Congress Justifies Protest

The criticism followed a protest stunt by Indian Youth Congress cadres at Bharat Mandapam. During the protest, party workers removed their shirts as a mark of dissent. In a statement, the Indian Youth Congress said its workers were protesting against a "compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the Al Summit." Police later detained the protesters.

"Indian Youth Congress workers raised their voice and protested against the compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the Al Summit," an official post from Indian Youth Congress said.

Congress Leaders Allege Summit Mismanagement

The protest followed Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi attacking the Government on the organisation of the summit and saying, "Instead of leveraging India's talent and data, the Al summit is a disorganised PR spectacle -Indian data up for sale, Chinese products showcased."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had also alleged mismanagement of the Al Summit, claiming that what could have been a "showpiece" event for India turned into "utter chaos." Kharge claimed that visitors and exhibitors alike faced "extreme distress" due to a lack of basic facilities such as food and water.

In a post on X, Kharge criticised the government, stating that the summit, which was expected to showcase India's digital and artificial intelligence capabilities to the world, reportedly witnessed large-scale mismanagement". "What could have been a showpiece Al Summit for the entire world, demonstrating the digital and Al capabilities of India has reportedly turned into utter chaos and rank mismanagement by this 'PR hungry' government!" Kharge said.

Police Detain Protesters

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police detained some of the protesting workers from the Mandapam premises and as per sources legal action against the protestors is being initiated. (ANI)