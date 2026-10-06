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8th Pay Commission: Employee Unions Reveal Big Salary, Pension Demands Ahead Of Bengaluru Meet
8th Pay Commission: The 8th Pay Commission will hold its next meeting with employee unions and associations in Bengaluru on October 7. Officials will mainly discuss key issues like salary hikes, fitment factor, allowances, and pension
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8th Pay Commission
The 8th Pay Commission will host its next formal meeting with eligible unions, associations, and other stakeholders in Bengaluru on Wednesday, October 7. This meeting forms part of their ongoing consultation process.
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Salary, fitment factor, allowances, pension
The Commission has not finalized any specific agenda for tomorrow's meeting yet. However, employee unions and organizations have submitted several memorandums over the past few months. They highlighted salary, fitment factor, allowances, pension reforms, and career progression as their main areas of concern.
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Railway staff and pensioners raised concerns
The Indian Railways Technical Supervisors Association (IRTSA) and the Railway Senior Citizens Welfare Society (RSCWS) submitted major demands in recent months. They filed their memorandums earlier this year to highlight the concerns of railway staff and pensioners. They focused heavily on the fitment factor, pension reforms, and allowances.
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Major changes proposed by IRTSA and RSCWS
Experts expect similar topics to dominate the upcoming meetings in Mumbai as well. Employee unions will likely keep their core demands and expectations centered around these specific issues. Let us look at the major changes proposed by IRTSA and RSCWS.
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IRTSA demands changes in pay and career structure
IRTSA urged the government to change the existing pay and career structure for technical supervisors. They raised demands regarding increments, promotions, the Modified Assured Career Progression Scheme (MACPS), and hardship allowances. The union proposed a minimum basic pay of Rs 52,600 and different fitment factors for various pay levels. They also demanded better career progression and improved pay structures for Junior Engineers (JEs) and Senior Section Engineers (SSEs).
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RSCWS focuses on pension security
RSCWS focused mainly on retirement security and the overall pay and allowance structure. Their memorandum argued that the government should merge a large part of the remuneration into the basic pay, as authorities do not consider certain allowances while calculating pensions. They also demanded periodic reviews of allowances and better protection against inflation to maintain the purchasing power of working staff and pensioners. RSCWS highlighted post-retirement expenses like housing, transport, and healthcare to demand better financial security for pensioners.
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Demands of IRTSA and RSCWS
IRTSA demands a minimum pay of Rs 52,600, a 5 percent annual increment, and fitment factors ranging from 2.92 to 4.38 across different levels. They also want better allowances for night duty and overtime. RSCWS, on the other hand, focuses on strengthening the basic pay component to boost retirement benefits. They demand periodic revisions of HRA and TA, better balance between basic pay and allowances, and inflation-linked allowance updates. Note: These demands are just examples. Please check the official union memorandums for detailed information.
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Eyes on the Bengaluru meeting
The upcoming meetings will likely focus on core issues like the fitment factor, pay revision, and pension reforms. However, working central government employees and pensioners must remember that union demands are not the final recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission panel. The Commission will consider feedback from various stakeholders before submitting its final suggestions to the central government. Officials expect the Commission to submit its report around May-June 2027, which is 18 months after its formation on November 3, 2025.
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