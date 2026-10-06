6 8 Image Credit : gemini

RSCWS focuses on pension security

RSCWS focused mainly on retirement security and the overall pay and allowance structure. Their memorandum argued that the government should merge a large part of the remuneration into the basic pay, as authorities do not consider certain allowances while calculating pensions. They also demanded periodic reviews of allowances and better protection against inflation to maintain the purchasing power of working staff and pensioners. RSCWS highlighted post-retirement expenses like housing, transport, and healthcare to demand better financial security for pensioners.