Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi paid tribute to Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal on her 109th birth anniversary, remembering the former PM's legacy of courage, leadership, and sacrifice for India's unity and integrity.

Congress Leaders Pay Tribute to Indira Gandhi on Birth Anniversary

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party leader KC Venugopal on Thursday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal in New Delhi on her 109th birth anniversary.

In a post shared on X, Kharge also remembered the former Prime Minister as India's 'Iron Lady' and said her courage, leadership and sacrifice for the country's unity, integrity and sovereignty would continue to inspire generations. "With deepest reverence on the birth anniversary of India’s ‘Iron Lady’ and former Prime Minister, Smt. Indira Gandhi, a symbol of indomitable courage, struggle and strong leadership. She sacrificed her life to protect the country’s unity, integrity and sovereignty. Her dedication to the nation, her contributions, her unwavering resolve and her decisive leadership will forever inspire us," he wrote.

अदम्य साहस, संघर्ष और सशक्त नेतृत्व की प्रतीक, भारत की ‘लौह महिला’ एवं पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री श्रीमती इंदिरा गाँधी जी की जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। देश की एकता, अखंडता और संप्रभुता की रक्षा के लिए उन्होंने अपना जीवन न्योछावर कर दिया। राष्ट्र के प्रति उनका समर्पण, योगदान, दृढ़ इच्छाशक्ति और निर्णायक नेतृत्व सदैव हमारी प्रेरणा बना रहेगा। — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 19, 2026

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the former Prime Minister on her birth anniversary. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Paying tribute to former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary."

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also remembered Indira Gandhi, highlighting her contributions to India's political, economic and institutional development. In a post on X, Shivakumar said her tenure witnessed several significant milestones, including strengthening agricultural production, expanding access to banking and supporting India's space and nuclear programmes.

"Paying my respects to the Iron Lady and former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary. She occupies a significant place in India's history as a leader whose tenure witnessed far-reaching political, economic and institutional developments. From strengthening agricultural production and expanding access to banking to supporting India's space and nuclear programmes, her years in office encompassed several important milestones," he wrote.

He further said that her contributions remained an important part of India's post-independence history and that her memory would continue to be remembered with respect.

Indira Gandhi, India's first woman Prime Minister, was born on November 19, 1917, in Allahabad, now Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. She was the daughter of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. She served as Prime Minister from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 until 1984. She was assassinated on October 31, 1984, and was succeeded as Prime Minister by her son, Rajiv Gandhi. (ANI)