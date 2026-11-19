Former Karnataka CM Veerappa Moily claims that key Congress leaders intervened to halt investigations against PM Narendra Modi during the UPA government, stating the party is now suffering the consequences of that political decision.

Veerappa Moily Claims Congress Leaders Halted Modi Probe in UPA Era

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 19 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister and former Union Law Minister Veerappa Moily has claimed that the investigation against Prime Minister Narendra Modi was stopped by leaders within the Congress party during its government, alleging that the party is now paying the price for the decision. Speaking about the period when he was serving as the Union Law Minister, Moily referred to the investigation involving Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was then an associate of PM Modi and is currently the Union Home Minister. Moily claimed that Shah was the first to go to jail in the case and alleged that Modi would also have faced imprisonment and externment from the state.

"The court had externed Shah from his home state, and the case was also transferred to another state. The first person to go to jail was Amit Shah. And after that, it was Narendra Modi's turn. He too would have had to go to jail and be externed from the state," Moily said. He, however, said that he did not wish to go into the details of the matter at this stage. "This is all a tragedy of our party. Within our own party, the investigation against Modi was stopped. This happened during our own government - not because of Manmohan Singh, but because of other leaders. The result is that today we are suffering," he said.

Moily did not name the Congress leaders whom he was referring to while making the allegations. His remarks come as he revisited the developments surrounding the investigation during the Congress-led government, claiming that the decision to stop the probe was taken by leaders within his own party. Moily served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka from November 1992 to December 1994. Before becoming Chief Minister, he was elected six times as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Karkala constituency in Karnataka. Under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's UPA-II government, Moily held multiple senior portfolios: Minister of Law and Justice (2009–2011), Minister of Corporate Affairs (2011–2012), Minister of Power (2012), Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas (2012–2014) and Minister of Environment and Forests (2013–2014). (ANI)