Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Manish Garg will hold a meeting with officials from 21 UP districts in Agra on Thursday. Meanwhile, voters are urged to verify electoral roll registration as the Special Intensive Revision process continues.

Election Official to Convene Meeting in Agra

Senior Deputy Election Commissioner of India Manish Garg will hold a meeting with election officials from 21 districts of Uttar Pradesh in Agra on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa will also attend the meeting, scheduled to be held at 11 am at Fatehabad Road in Agra. Commissioners of all mandals, along with police commissioners, District Magistrates and other administrative and police officials of five divisions, will participate in the meeting. Officers from Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Mainpuri and Banda will attend the meeting, and officers from Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi and Lalitpur will also be present. Officials from Jalaun, Bareilly, Badaun, Pilibhit and Shahjahanpur will participate; officers from Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat, Auraiya and Etawah, along with those from Farrukhabad and Kannauj, will also attend.

Voter Registration Warnings

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa on Tuesday cautioned voters that possessing an Elector's Photo Identity Card (EPIC) does not guarantee that their names are included in the current electoral roll, urging them to verify their registration during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Talking to ANI here, Rinwa said forms submitted between November 17 and December 16 would be processed by December 28, with the outcomes incorporated into the electoral roll scheduled to be published on January 4, 2027. "The period for filing claims and objections is one month; we are accepting them starting today, with the deadline set for December 16. If anyone submits a form after December 16, it will not be reflected in the list to be published on January 4; such cases will be addressed later. We will take action on all forms received between November 17 and December 16," he said. He further stated that forms received after the December 16 deadline would not be included in the electoral roll scheduled for publication on January 4 and would be dealt with subsequently. Explaining the reasons behind the omission of names from electoral rolls, Rinwa said it could be due to a lack of awareness, apprehensions about expenses involved in the process or the belief that there was no immediate need to register. He also cautioned voters against assuming that possession of an EPIC automatically meant their names were included in the current electoral roll.