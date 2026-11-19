BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari has strongly criticized Rahul Gandhi for allegedly describing Indian democracy as "sick" while abroad, accusing the Congress leader of prioritizing family interests and engaging in anti-India propaganda campaigns.

BJP's Pradeep Bhandari Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Sick Democracy Remark

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): National Media Co-In-charge & National Spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party Pradeep Bhandari on Thursday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged remark describing Indian democracy as "Sick" while speaking on foreign soil, accusing him of being against India's democratic institutions and democratic fabric.

In a post on X, Bhandari alleged that Rahul Gandhi had once again demonstrated his alleged disregard for Indian democracy. "Rahul Gandhi called Indian Democracy 'Sick' from foreign soil!" Bhandari said.

Rahul Gandhi called Indian Democracy "Sick" from foreign soil! CONGRESS CALLS INDIAN DEMOCRACY "SICK" Rahul Gandhi has yet again proven he loves Parivar, & hates Democracy! Every time Rahul proves he is against Indian state, People of India & India's Democratic Fabric! Rahul Gandhi is Leader of Anti India Propaganda! — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) November 19, 2026

In another part of his post, Bhandari accused the Congress of describing Indian democracy as sick and alleged that Gandhi prioritised his family over democratic values. "CONGRESS CALLS INDIAN DEMOCRACY 'SICK'," he wrote.

Targeting the Congress leader further, Bhandari said, "Rahul Gandhi has yet again proven he loves Parivar, & hates Democracy!" He also accused Gandhi of being against the Indian state and the country's democratic fabric. "Every time Rahul proves he is against the Indian state, the people of India & India's Democratic Fabric!" Bhandari said.

Concluding his post, Bhandari launched a further attack on the Congress leader, describing him as a leader of what he termed anti-India propaganda. "Rahul Gandhi is Leader of Anti India Propaganda!" he added.

Earlier on November 18, Pradeep Bhandari labelled him as the 'Leader of anti-India propaganda', following his remarks at Columbia University, alleging a looming economic crisis in India.

In a post on X, Bhandari stated that Gandhi's hate for the country makes him speak ill of it, further pointing to India as the world's fastest-growing economy. "Rahul Gandhi has become the Leader of Anti-India Propaganda! Rahul Gandhi insults India at Columbia University! Rahul Gandhi calls India 'Economic Disaster' & speaks against Indian Democracy! This is when there is global consensus on India being the fastest-growing economy & the world respecting Indian democracy! Do not forget, just a few days back at 'Bharat Summit' in Hyderabad, he made foreigners berate India's democracy! Rahul Gandhi's inherent hate for India's progress & Indian democracy makes him speak ill of India every time he goes abroad!" he said.