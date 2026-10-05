Let us assume a central government employee draws a basic salary of Rs 50,000. A 60% DA calculation in January 2026 adds Rs 30,000 to this. The total monthly salary becomes Rs 80,000.

A 2.57 fitment factor will push the new basic salary to Rs 1,28,500. The monthly difference stands at Rs 48,500 if we assume zero DA initially.

12 months of arrears: 48,500 × 12 = Rs 5.82 lakh

18 months of arrears: 48,500 × 18 = Rs 8.73 lakh

A 2.86 fitment factor will increase the new basic salary to Rs 1,43,000. The monthly difference then becomes Rs 63,000.

12 months of arrears: 63,000 × 12 = Rs 7.56 lakh

18 months of arrears: 63,000 × 18 = Rs 11.34 lakh.