You must pour 1 to 2 cups of white vinegar into the toilet bowl to remove old stains. You need to pour it under the rims and directly on the stained areas. You can soak paper towels in vinegar and stick them over stains above the water level.

This method keeps the vinegar on the stain without dripping down immediately. You should leave this for at least 3 to 4 hours. You can leave it overnight for very tough stains. You just need to scrub the insides lightly with a regular toilet brush after soaking, and the stains will come off easily. You can flush the water after that.

Can we add baking soda?

People sometimes mix baking soda with vinegar. But this combination reduces the acidity of the vinegar. You should use only vinegar for tough stains.