Cleaning Tips: Easy White Vinegar Hacks To Clean Toilet, Tap Stains
White vinegar works like magic to remove stubborn yellow stains and hard water marks from your toilets and taps. You can check the complete details about this simple cleaning hack in this story.
Tips to clean toilet stains
Hard water usage in homes creates a big headache by leaving stubborn toilet stains and white calcium deposits on taps. You do not need harsh chemicals to remove these tough yellow rings. Distilled white vinegar from your kitchen does the job perfectly. The acetic acid in vinegar reacts with the calcium carbonate in the stains and loosens them easily. We will see how you can use this correctly.
How to clean yellow rings in the toilet
You must pour 1 to 2 cups of white vinegar into the toilet bowl to remove old stains. You need to pour it under the rims and directly on the stained areas. You can soak paper towels in vinegar and stick them over stains above the water level.
This method keeps the vinegar on the stain without dripping down immediately. You should leave this for at least 3 to 4 hours. You can leave it overnight for very tough stains. You just need to scrub the insides lightly with a regular toilet brush after soaking, and the stains will come off easily. You can flush the water after that.
Can we add baking soda?
People sometimes mix baking soda with vinegar. But this combination reduces the acidity of the vinegar. You should use only vinegar for tough stains.
Method to remove hard water stains from taps
You can soak a soft cloth in vinegar and tie it tightly around kitchen and bathroom taps to remove stains. You must ensure the cloth stays wet and does not dry out. You can pour vinegar into a small plastic bag, submerge the tap nozzle in it, and tie it with a rubber band if only the nozzle has stains. You should remove the cloth after 15 to 30 minutes and scrub the area with an old toothbrush. You can wash it with clean water and wipe it with a microfiber cloth to make the tap shine like new.
Keep this in mind
You must never mix vinegar with bleach or chlorine-based cleaners. This mixture releases dangerous gases. You should wear gloves and keep the room well-ventilated while cleaning.
You must test vinegar on a small patch before using it on marble, natural stone, and certain metal surfaces. You can develop a habit of wiping taps with a dry cloth after use to prevent new stains.
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