A shocking incident took place at a Guwahati nightclub where bouncers allegedly stripped and assaulted a woman. This happened late Thursday night at a cafe and lounge in the Khanapara area. Viral videos show the victim lying naked on the floor while being attacked.

A shocking incident has come to light from a nightclub in Guwahati. Bouncers allegedly stripped and assaulted a woman there. This horrific event took place late Thursday night at a cafe and lounge in the Khanapara area. Several videos of the incident are already going viral on social media. In the video, you can see a woman lying on the floor without any clothes. Two other women are kicking her continuously. A few men are also standing at the spot. Another video shows a different woman trying to help the victim stand up. After that, a car comes in front of the camera and blocks the view.

What exactly happened at the nightclub?

Initial reports suggest the incident started inside the 'Locals' Cafe and Lounge in Khanapara. The bouncers first pushed the woman to the ground. After that, they allegedly stripped her and beat her up. Sources claim both male and female bouncers were involved in this brutal attack. The bouncers then dragged the woman down from the fourth floor of the club to the parking area. However, the exact reason behind this massive fight is still not clear. Police are currently investigating what actually went wrong inside the club before the fight broke out.

Club shut down, police start investigation

When media reporters reached the club after getting the news, they found the place completely shut. The management turned off all the lights. No one from the club management came forward to speak with the media. Meanwhile, the Guwahati Police have registered a case regarding this incident. But it is still not clear if the police have questioned or arrested anyone from the club yet. The identity of the victim also remains unknown. After these videos went viral, people are raising serious questions about women's safety and the aggressive behavior of bouncers in Guwahati nightclubs.