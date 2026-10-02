Police found that the accused ran a fake institute called Bharat Group of India in Mysore to cheat job seekers with false Merchant Navy job promises.

Malappuram: Police arrested an Elamkulam man for cheating job seekers of lakhs. He promised them high-paying Merchant Navy jobs. Ponnani police arrested 38-year-old Muhammed Abdul Mubeen from Kolothodi in Elamkulam, Perinthalmanna. A Ponnani youth filed the complaint. Police found that Mubeen ran an institute named Bharat Group of India in Mysore to run this scam. He told students his institute offered Merchant Navy courses and promised placements in top shipping companies with huge salaries.

Mubeen mainly targeted young men looking for overseas jobs. He made big promises about training and placements, and then collected huge amounts as fees and processing charges. But police found his courses lacked approval from the Director General of Shipping. He just created a fake image of a recognized training centre to cheat candidates. The Ponnani youth paid him Rs 5 lakh after Mubeen promised him a job in foreign shipping companies and in Albania. The youth filed a police complaint when he got neither the job nor his money back.

Investigation showed Mubeen used the combo of training and foreign placements to trap candidates. He gave them fake job guarantees. Police said Mubeen already faces a visa fraud case at the Perinthalmanna police station. Cops are now checking if he cheated more people using the same trick or if his institute faces more complaints. Ponnani Police Station SI M.V. Jishnu led the arrest. The court remanded the accused, and further investigation is on.

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