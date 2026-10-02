Arshiya Khan is making history as the first Muslim woman Yakshagana artist. She will play the lead role of Sridevi in the Devi Mahatme play at the Kadri temple in Mangaluru. She has been an active Yakshagana performer for the last 12 years.

Mangaluru (Oct 2): Coastal Karnataka is setting a great example of religious harmony on the Yakshagana stage. Arshiya Khan hails from Vittla near Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district. She holds the proud record of being the first Muslim woman to enter the Yakshagana field. She is now all set to play the divine role of 'Sridevi' in the famous 'Devi Mahatme' play.

She will perform this major role for art lovers on October 20 at the Kadri temple premises in Mangaluru. A Muslim woman entering the Yakshagana field is a rare milestone. Art lovers are now highly thrilled to see her take up the goddess role.

'Sri Devi Mahatme' Show At Kadali Dashaha Dasara Festival

The 'Kadali Kala Kendra' has organized a 10-day Yakshagana festival called 'Kadali Dashaha' at the Rajangana of the Kadri Manjunatha temple in Mangaluru. They are hosting this 14th-year event from October 11 to 20 as part of the Dasara celebrations. The 'Sampoorna Sri Devi Mahatme' play will take place on October 20, the final day of this cultural festival. Famous artists from top Tenkutittu Yakshagana troupes, including Kateel and Pavanje, will participate in this show. Arshiya Khan will share the stage with them and appear as Goddess Sridevi.

12 Years Of Art Journey And Satvik Diet For The Goddess Role

Arshiya Khan is originally from Mada near Vittla. People in the art world fondly call her 'Tanu Vittla'. She has been active in the Yakshagana field for the past 12 years. She received strict training in the Tenkutittu style of Yakshagana from famous guru Kadri Ramesh Bhat. She has previously won hearts by bringing life to many major roles, including Mahishasura in 'Devi Mahatme'.

She is playing the highly sacred role of Sridevi for the first time. She has changed her regular lifestyle for this reason. She is preparing for the role with deep devotion by following a strict vow and a satvik vegetarian diet.

Yakshagana Connection Started In 4th Standard

The Yakshagana stage is not new to Arshiya Khan. She is the daughter of retired deputy tahsildar Abdul Khader and Mumtaz. She used to watch Yakshagana shows near her house during her childhood. The sound of the Chande drum attracted her deeply. She started learning Yakshagana at the age of 9 when she was in the 4th standard. Her parents gave her full support and stood as her backbone. She has managed to create her own mark on the stage today because of her parents' backing.

Coastal Folk Art Crosses Caste And Religion Borders

Yakshagana is a wonderful art medium in coastal Karnataka. It brings people of all castes, religions, and classes under one roof. The famous 'Bappanadu Kshetra Mahatme' play of the Bappanadu Durgaparameshwari temple is the best proof of Hindu-Muslim harmony. Many Muslim male artists have already gained fame in both Tenkutittu and Badagutittu styles. Arshiya Khan has now made her mark as the first Muslim woman to adopt the Yakshagana art. She has added a new shine to religious harmony in the region.