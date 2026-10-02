Good news for government school students in Telangana. The state will launch its central kitchens on December 9 to serve healthy and nutritious breakfast to the children.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that the state will inaugurate all central kitchens together on December 9. He has directed the officials to complete all the kitchen work by November 30. The Chief Minister also mentioned that the government will make arrangements for students to visit these kitchens. The administration will connect all the kitchens to the command control centre for regular monitoring.

How The School Breakfast Plan Works

Representatives from the Hare Krishna Foundation met the Chief Minister at his Jubilee Hills residence on Friday. Two private companies have stepped forward to support this breakfast initiative for government school students. Junna Solar Systems Private Limited and Chain Labs India Private Limited signed an agreement with the Hare Krishna Foundation in the presence of the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy strongly focused on serving high-quality food to the students during this event. He explained that the main goal of this breakfast scheme is to provide nutritious meals to the children and encourage them to attend school regularly. The Chief Minister also advised the officials to maintain a track record of government school students. This step will help teachers monitor the physical growth and academic progress of the children regularly. He also suggested developing an app to measure the calories in the food served to the students.

What Is On The Breakfast Menu?

The Chief Minister checked the breakfast menu details with the officials. He advised them to prepare the breakfast according to local food habits. The administration must take maximum precautions because this school breakfast project is a long-term program.

The two companies have partnered to build modern centralized community kitchens in Nagarkurnool and Vikarabad. Junna Solar Systems Private Limited CMD Sekhar Reddy and CEO Anil Babu handed over a cheque of Rs 5.17 crore to the Hare Krishna Foundation for the Nagarkurnool kitchen. On the other hand, Chain Labs India Private Limited representative Samantha Day and Vice President B Santosh Kumar gave a Rs 4 crore cheque to the foundation to build the kitchen in Vikarabad.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy praised the company representatives for funding the breakfast scheme. Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP Vem Narender Reddy, the Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Sridhar, and Hare Krishna Foundation representative Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Swamiji attended the event.