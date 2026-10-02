The state reported one more fever death after a 14-year-old girl from Mannarkkad passed away. This comes right after the state saw nine fever-related deaths just yesterday.

Thiruvananthapuram: The state recorded one more fever death today. A 14-year-old girl named Sivaranjini from Mannarkkad passed away. The state already reported nine fever deaths just yesterday. Government hospitals are still facing a severe medicine shortage even as the fever outbreak spreads rapidly.

Sivaranjini, who belonged to Kottoppadam Vengu, died last night. She went to the Mannarkkad Taluk Hospital around 8 PM because her fever was not coming down. She consulted a doctor and returned home. She started feeling uneasy again around 11 PM and lost consciousness. Her family rushed her to the hospital immediately, but doctors could not save her life.

A massive 8,407 people visited hospitals for fever treatment yesterday alone. The state also recorded nine deaths yesterday. Malappuram is seeing over 2,000 fever patients every single day. Palakkad, Kasaragod, and Thiruvananthapuram are also reporting a huge spike in patient numbers. Ottapalam reported one dengue death yesterday. Doctors confirmed influenza in 48 people yesterday, which is much higher compared to last year. Ernakulam reported the maximum number of these cases. The state is shivering with fever, but the authorities have taken no solid steps to fix the medicine shortage. The health department claims that many suppliers are delaying the purchase orders because the government has not cleared their old dues.

The health department has now asked the finance department to release Rs 500 crore immediately. The KMSCL board held a meeting yesterday and approved a re-tender process for nine medical items, including cotton. It will take at least two months for this new stock to reach the hospitals. The government's plan to pool stock with other states is also getting delayed. The current medicine crisis will likely continue until November at least.