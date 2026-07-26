Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini said Mewat is emerging as a symbol of development, trust, and new opportunities. He stated the once-neglected region is rewriting history under the transparent governance of the double-engine government.

Mewat's Transformation: A Symbol of Development and Trust

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that Mewat is emerging as a symbol of development, trust and new opportunities under the transparent and people-centric governance of the double-engine government.

Expressing confidence in the region's future, he said that in the years ahead, when Haryana's development story is told, people will remember Mewat, once associated with neglect and backwardness, for rewriting history. He asserted that the government's transparent governance and welfare-oriented policies have ushered in unprecedented transformation across every sector, and that Mewat's development journey will now gather even greater momentum.

The Chief Minister was addressing the Mewat Vikas Sankalp Rally at Punhana in Mewat on Saturday. Paying tributes to martyr Hasan Khan Mewati, the Chief Minister said that Mewat, which had endured decades of neglect, is today emerging as a symbol of development, trust and new opportunities. He said the transparent functioning of the double-engine government and its people-centric policies have ushered in unprecedented transformation across every sector, including roads, education, healthcare, drinking water, employment and women's empowerment.

According to a release, he said that the vision of Viksit Bharat can only be realised when every region of Haryana, including Mewat, becomes an integral part of the mainstream development process. The coming era belongs to Mewat, and this journey of development will now move ahead with even greater speed, he said.

A Reflection of India's Unity

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that, in the years ahead, Mewat would write a new chapter in Haryana's development story. He said India's identity lies in its diversity, but its greatest strength is its unity. Mewat is a living reflection of that India, where despite different traditions, dialects and ways of life, our hearts are one, our Tricolour is one, and Bharat Mata is one. This unity is our greatest strength and our most valuable asset, he said.

Realising the Vision of a Developed India

Welcoming the women, senior citizens and youth present at the rally, the Chief Minister said he had come to give a new direction to Punhana's development. He said that while post-Independence India had limited resources, it was rich in aspirations. The country's forefathers laid the foundation of nation-building despite difficult circumstances, and it is now the responsibility of the present generation to realise the vision of a Developed India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the road to a Developed India does not pass only through Delhi or Chandigarh, but also through Punhana, Ferozepur Jhirka, Taoru, Nagina and every village of Mewat. Expressing confidence in the region's immense potential, he said Mewat can emerge as a new model of development, and the government, with the support of the people, is committed to fulfilling this vision.

From Politics to Service: A New Governance Model

The Chief Minister said politics was once confined to electoral promises, but today governance is no longer about power, it is about service. The government's objective, he said, is to ensure that every eligible citizen receives the benefits of welfare schemes, every needy person has access to essential services, and every family becomes a partner in development. He said the guiding principle of the double-engine government under Prime Minister, Sh. Narendra Modi is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, and that this philosophy is laying the foundation for Mewat's progress.

Focus on Future Generations

Empowering the Youth

Highlighting the aspirations of young people, the Chief Minister said today's youth seek opportunities, and the government is committed to helping them realise their dreams. New avenues are being created for the youth of Mewat in emerging sectors such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital technology, start-ups, drones, modern agriculture and skill development, enabling them to play a leading role in India's growth story.

Empowering Women

He further said the future of any society is reflected in the smiles of its daughters. When a girl becomes educated and self-reliant, the entire society grows stronger. With this vision, the government is continuously working to empower women through better education, security, healthcare and dignity. (ANI)