Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi prayed at the 'Suna Besha' in Puri, where deities on their chariots were adorned in gold. The CM highlighted the ritual's link to the state's glorious history and the contributions of King Gajapati Kapilendra Dev.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday offered prayers to Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Maa Subhadra on the auspicious occasion of 'Suna Besha' (Golden Attire) in the pilgrim town of Puri.

On this occasion, the deities, currently seated on their chariots parked in front of the Singhadwara (Lion's Gate), were adorned in gold jewellery, a ritual also known as the 'Rajrajeshwar Vesh.'

CM Majhi on Suna Besha's Glorious History

In a post on X, Chief Minister Majhi emphasised that the ritual is a testament to the glorious history of the state. "On the chariot is the divine 'Rajrajeshwar Vesh' or 'Golden Vesh' of Shri Jiu. The 'Rajrajeshwar Vesh' is not merely a religious tradition; it is a symbol of the pride and glorious history of the Odia people," the Chief Minister stated.

Highlighting the historical significance of the tradition, the Chief Minister recalled the contribution of the Suryavanshi king, Gajapati Kapilendra Dev. "After conquering the kingdom, Gajapati Kapilendra Dev, upon his return, offered all the heaps of gold he had brought at the holy feet of Mahaprabhu. The tradition that began of adorning Shri Jiu with jewellery crafted from that gold continues to this day to enliven the rich history, culture, invincible pride, and glorious heritage of the Odia people," he added.

Majhi concluded his message with a prayer for the citizens, saying, "May the boundless grace and blessings of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath fill every Odia's life with happiness, prosperity, and peace. Jai Jagannath!"

The 'Golden Attire' Ritual

Suna Besha is one of the most significant rituals of the annual Rath Yatra festival, attracting lakhs of devotees to Puri to catch a glimpse of the deities in their magnificent golden form.

The ritual is unique to Rath Yatra celebrations as the deities adorn golden ornaments before they return to the main temple in Puri after completing their nine-day sojourn. The deities' hands, arms and crowns are made of solid gold. Lord Jagannath holds a gold chakra in his right hand and a silver 'sankha' (conch) in his left hand, while Lord Balabhadra holds a gold 'hala' (plough) in his left hand and a golden 'gada' (mace) in his right hand.

The Annual Rath Yatra Festival

The Jagannath Rath Yatra, one of India's biggest and most revered religious festivals, is celebrated every year in Puri, Odisha. During the festival, Lord Jagannath, along with his siblings Balabhadra and Subhadra, is taken in grand chariots from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple.

Lakhs of devotees gather to pull the towering chariots, believing it brings divine blessings and spiritual merit. This year's Rath Yatra - the 149th Rath Yatra - began on July 16, and the nine-day festival concluded with the Bahuda Yatra on July 24. The deities are scheduled to ceremonially re-enter the Jagannath Temple on July 27. (ANI)