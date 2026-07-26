PM Narendra Modi will address the 136th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday. A recent survey by IIM Rohtak revealed the programme has reached 100 crore listeners. In the last episode, he discussed Nalanda University, AI, and water conservation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts in the monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" at 11 am on Sunday. This will be the 136th episode of the programme. The programme will be broadcast across the entire Akashvani and Doordarshan network.

Survey Highlights Programme's Vast Reach

A survey conducted ahead of the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat said that it has reached 100 crore listeners, who are aware and have listened to the programme at least once. It said that nearly ninety six percent of the population is aware of the Mann Ki Baat programme. The statistics were revealed in a study commissioned by Prasar Bharati and conducted by Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak.

Recap of the 135th Episode

Addressing the 135th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister recalled inaugurating the new campus of Nalanda University two years ago and praised the institution for reviving the age-old practice of reasoned debate. He said the tradition teaches participants to present their views with logic and facts while also learning to patiently listen to and understand opposing perspectives. PM Modi congratulated the university for the initiative and urged other higher educational institutions across the country to consider adopting similar practices.

Preserving Creativity in the Age of AI

Referring to the rapid pace of technological advancements, including artificial intelligence, the Prime Minister said preserving human creativity while embracing innovation remains a key challenge. "This is the age of technology. New research is happening every day. New Al innovations are emerging. In this era, one question is very important: how to preserve people's creativity? How do we stay connected to our roots while moving forward with new technology?" he said.

Call for Water Conservation

PM Modi also called upon citizens to save every drop of rain and ensure that the momentum of water conservation continues across the country.

Akashvani will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.