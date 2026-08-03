Delhi and the neighbouring NCR cities are expected to witness a cloudy day with light rainfall, offering some respite from the humid weather. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), scattered showers are likely in Delhi, while Noida could experience multiple spells of rain and Gurugram may receive one or two showers through the day.

Temperatures are expected to remain comfortable compared to recent days, ranging between 24°C and 33°C in Delhi. However, high humidity levels will continue to make conditions feel uncomfortable despite the moderate temperatures.