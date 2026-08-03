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Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Rain, Thunderstorms Likely Across NCR; IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Tuesday
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR woke up to cloudy skies and sticky weather on Monday, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting light rain in several parts of the region. More widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected
Cloudy Monday, Rain to Build Across Delhi-NCR
Delhi and the neighbouring NCR cities are expected to witness a cloudy day with light rainfall, offering some respite from the humid weather. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), scattered showers are likely in Delhi, while Noida could experience multiple spells of rain and Gurugram may receive one or two showers through the day.
Temperatures are expected to remain comfortable compared to recent days, ranging between 24°C and 33°C in Delhi. However, high humidity levels will continue to make conditions feel uncomfortable despite the moderate temperatures.
Tuesday May Bring Stronger Showers and Thunderstorms
Weather conditions are expected to become more active from Tuesday, when the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi. Widespread rain and thunderstorms are likely across several parts of the NCR, with Noida and surrounding eastern areas having a greater chance of receiving repeated showers.
Rainfall is expected to remain uneven across the region. While some localities could receive heavy downpours within a short period, nearby areas may witness only light rain or remain largely dry. Cloudy skies and intermittent rainfall are likely to continue through much of the week.
Rain and Kanwar Traffic Restrictions Could Slow Commuters
The expected rainfall may coincide with the evening rush hour, increasing the chances of traffic congestion across Delhi-NCR. Waterlogging on vulnerable roads could further slow movement, particularly on busy routes such as the DND Flyway, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and roads connecting east Delhi with Noida.
Travel may become more challenging as Kanwar Yatra traffic restrictions remain in place across parts of Delhi, Ghaziabad and connecting highways. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, especially if travelling through the Delhi-Meerut corridor or other diversion routes.
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