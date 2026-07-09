Heavy Rainfall Soaks Delhi, Orange Alert Remains in Effect

Delhi woke up to heavy rainfall on Thursday morning as the southwest monsoon continued to strengthen over northern India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed the national capital under an Orange Alert, warning residents of moderate to heavy rainfall through the day.

The showers have brought down temperatures and eased the uncomfortable humidity that had gripped the city over the past several days. Early morning weather observations recorded temperatures around 25.8°C, with calm wind conditions making the rainfall even more pleasant for residents.