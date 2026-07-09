Delhi Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert as Heavy Showers Batter NCR
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Heavy monsoon showers drenched Delhi and surrounding regions early on Thursday, prompting the IMD to issue an Orange Alert. While the rain brought relief from humid conditions, it also caused waterlogging
Delhi Rains: Orange Alert Issued as Monsoon Brings Relief and Disruptions Across North India
Heavy Rainfall Soaks Delhi, Orange Alert Remains in Effect
Delhi woke up to heavy rainfall on Thursday morning as the southwest monsoon continued to strengthen over northern India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed the national capital under an Orange Alert, warning residents of moderate to heavy rainfall through the day.
The showers have brought down temperatures and eased the uncomfortable humidity that had gripped the city over the past several days. Early morning weather observations recorded temperatures around 25.8°C, with calm wind conditions making the rainfall even more pleasant for residents.
Waterlogging Affects Daily Life Across the Capital
While the rain offered much-needed relief from the heat, it also created challenges for commuters. Several parts of Delhi witnessed waterlogging after continuous overnight showers.
Areas around the New Delhi Railway Station, Munirka, and other low-lying localities reported accumulated rainwater, slowing traffic movement and making travel difficult for pedestrians during the morning rush. Civic authorities remained on alert as intermittent rain continued across the city.
The IMD has also forecast fairly widespread rainfall across Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, and western Uttar Pradesh until July 10, indicating that wet weather is likely to continue for another day.
Monsoon Strengthens Across North India
The active monsoon system has not been limited to Delhi alone. Heavy rainfall has been reported across several northern states, bringing both relief and disruption.
In Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, overnight showers led to extensive waterlogging, affecting roads and slowing vehicular movement. Rajasthan also experienced intense rainfall, particularly in Dungarpur, where thunderstorms accompanied torrential rain. Several neighbourhoods in the old city—including Ghati, Kanera Pol, Mochi Bazar, and Bhoiwada—reported flood-like conditions, with water levels rising above three feet in some locations.
According to the IMD, rainfall activity is expected to continue across northeast Uttar Pradesh until July 13, while eastern Rajasthan is likely to receive significant showers on July 9, keeping much of northern India under the influence of an active monsoon.
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