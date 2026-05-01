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Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Will It Rain in Delhi Today? Here’s What the Latest Forecast Says
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: A brief spell of rain has eased Delhi-NCR’s intense heat, and changing weather patterns suggest more relief ahead. Here’s a simple breakdown of today’s forecast and what to expect in the coming days
Partly Cloudy Skies with Limited Rain Today
Delhi-NCR is expected to witness a mix of sun and clouds on May 1, making the weather slightly more bearable than the past few scorching days. While cloud cover will help reduce direct heat, the chances of rainfall today remain minimal. Temperatures are still on the higher side, with daytime highs hovering around 39–41°C and nights staying relatively warm between 23–25°C. The increased humidity may make conditions feel a bit sticky despite the cloud presence.
Recent Rain Brings Temporary Relief from Heat
The rainfall on April 30 offered much-needed respite after days of near-40°C temperatures. This shift is largely due to changing atmospheric conditions, which have softened the intensity of the heatwave. While the relief is noticeable, it is not a complete break from summer, as warm conditions continue to persist across the region.
Western Disturbance to Trigger Rain and Winds Ahead
A fresh western disturbance is expected to impact Delhi-NCR starting May 2, bringing more significant weather changes. Between May 3 and May 5, residents can expect cloudy skies, light rain, possible thunderstorms, and gusty winds reaching up to 45 km/h. These conditions are likely to lower daytime temperatures to around 36–38°C, offering further comfort and making outdoor conditions more manageable.
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