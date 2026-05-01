Delhi-NCR is expected to witness a mix of sun and clouds on May 1, making the weather slightly more bearable than the past few scorching days. While cloud cover will help reduce direct heat, the chances of rainfall today remain minimal. Temperatures are still on the higher side, with daytime highs hovering around 39–41°C and nights staying relatively warm between 23–25°C. The increased humidity may make conditions feel a bit sticky despite the cloud presence.