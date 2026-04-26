Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Capital Sizzles at 44°C, Orange Alert Issued; Check Forecast
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi is reeling under intense heat as April ends with extreme temperatures. The mercury continues to rise, heatwave conditions are worsening, and there is little immediate relief in sight for residents
Intense Heatwave Grips Delhi
The capital is currently under severe heatwave conditions. The maximum temperature is expected to touch around 44°C, while the minimum may stay close to 26°C. Hot winds blowing at 20–30 km/h are making conditions harsher. The weather department has issued an orange alert for April 26, indicating serious heatwave conditions across the city.
Record-Breaking Heat in April
This year, April is witnessing June-like heat. The maximum temperature recently hit 42.8°C, breaking records of the past few years. Night temperatures have also crossed 25°C, offering little relief even after sunset. The continuous rise in temperature is significantly affecting daily life and outdoor activities.
Rain Likely After Two Days
According to forecasts, Delhi-NCR may experience thunderstorms and light rain on April 28 and 29. This could bring the temperature down to around 38°C, offering temporary relief. However, the respite may not last long, as early May is expected to bring back intense heat conditions.
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