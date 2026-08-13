A full-dress rehearsal for the 80th Independence Day was held in Bhubaneswar with 51 contingents. A similar rehearsal took place at the Red Fort in Delhi, leading to heightened security and traffic arrangements across the national capital.

Ahead of the 80th Independence Day celebrations, a full-dress rehearsal was held at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, with 51 contingents participating in the practice parade. The contingents included various police platoons, security forces and school students, who took part in the rehearsal ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will hoist the National Flag at the venue on August 15 as part of the state's Independence Day celebrations.

Delhi Prepares for Main Event

Meanwhile, a full-dress rehearsal for the 80th Independence Day celebrations was also held at the Red Fort in the national capital on Thursday, as Delhi prepares for the main celebrations on August 15. The rehearsal in Delhi comes amid heightened security and traffic arrangements across the national capital ahead of the Independence Day event, which is expected to draw large crowds and involve extensive movement restrictions, particularly in Central Delhi.

Traffic Advisories and Route Diversions

The Delhi Traffic Police have issued detailed advisories and implemented route diversions to regulate traffic during both the full-dress rehearsal on August 13 and the main Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

According to the traffic advisory, restrictions on the entry of commercial vehicles into Delhi will remain in place from the night of August 12 until around 10- 11 p.m. on August 13, with vehicles carrying essential services being exempted from the restrictions.

The Traffic Police have identified several important routes in and around central Delhi where diversions and restrictions will be enforced. Key routes, including Rajpath, Tilak Marg and routes in the Lutyens' Zone used for VIP movement, will witness diversions as part of the security and traffic management arrangements.

The Traffic Police have advised commuters to plan their journeys accordingly and use alternative routes wherever possible. Authorities said the focus remains on ensuring smooth traffic flow, facilitating essential movement and maintaining adequate security while minimising disruption to the daily movement of residents.