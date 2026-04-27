The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, warning of isolated heatwave-like conditions across parts of the capital. However, there is a silver lining. Weather officials predict light rain or drizzle accompanied by gusty winds, which could begin as early as Monday. A more noticeable drop in temperatures is expected from Tuesday onwards, with cloudy skies and rainfall likely to bring the mercury below 40°C and possibly down to around 37°C by midweek.