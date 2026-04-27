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Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi Scorches at 42°C+, Yellow Alert Issued; Rain to Bring Relief This Week
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi remains in the grip of extreme summer heat, with temperatures crossing 42°C and uncomfortable conditions throughout the day. While a yellow alert is in place, slight relief is expected as rain may arrive soon
Relentless Heat Keeps Delhi on Edge
Delhi continues to experience harsh summer conditions, with maximum temperatures hovering above 42°C across several areas. Although slightly lower than the previous day’s peak, the heat remains intense, especially during the afternoon. The Ridge station recorded the highest temperature, touching around 43.5°C, while some areas had earlier crossed even 44°C. Nights have offered little comfort, with minimum temperatures staying unusually high, adding to the overall discomfort for residents.
Yellow Alert Issued, Rain Offers Hope
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, warning of isolated heatwave-like conditions across parts of the capital. However, there is a silver lining. Weather officials predict light rain or drizzle accompanied by gusty winds, which could begin as early as Monday. A more noticeable drop in temperatures is expected from Tuesday onwards, with cloudy skies and rainfall likely to bring the mercury below 40°C and possibly down to around 37°C by midweek.
Heatwave Criteria and Air Quality Concerns
According to IMD guidelines, a heatwave is declared when temperatures rise at least 4.5°C above normal and exceed 40°C, or when they reach 45°C. While Delhi briefly met these conditions earlier, a slight dip prevented Sunday from being officially classified as a heatwave day. Meanwhile, air quality continues to be a concern, with the Air Quality Index remaining in the “poor” category. The combination of heat and pollution has made outdoor conditions challenging, prompting health advisories for residents.
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