Union Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed the Opposition for 'running away from discussions' during the Monsoon Session. He highlighted that while 12 bills were passed, productivity was low, with only 19% in Lok Sabha and 39% in Rajya Sabha.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Thursday accused the Opposition of "running away from discussions", alleging that disruptions during the Monsoon Session affected parliamentary productivity. He said the Monsoon Session was successful in terms of legislative business, with Parliament passing 12 Bills, but remained less productive in terms of debates and discussions amid disruptions by the Opposition.

'Opposition Ran Away from Discussions'

Addressing a press conference, Rijiju said, "Based on my parliamentary experience and what I have seen in my life, this is the first time the Opposition was running away from discussions."

"The Monsoon Session concluded today. We view it from two perspectives. In terms of business, it was a very successful session; we passed a total of 12 bills. However, from the perspective of debate and discussion, it was not as successful. In the Lok Sabha, we achieved only 19% productivity relative to the total time allotted. In the Rajya Sabha, productivity stood at 39%; while opposition parties created a ruckus and occasionally staged walkouts, the majority NDA parties and MPs from some opposition parties participated in the debates and discussions," Rijiju said.

Public Examinations Bill Passed After Discussion

He said the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, aimed at curbing paper leaks and unfair practices in examinations, was passed after discussions in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session.

"Only one bill, addressing the issue of paper leaks and unfair means in examinations, underwent a full discussion in the Lok Sabha... The 'Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act' was passed during this session. This legislation was discussed in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha," he said.

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die on Thursday, bringing the Monsoon Session to an end amid persistent Opposition protests and disruptions. The session also witnessed heated counter-protests between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Opposition INDIA bloc MPs at the Makar Dwar steps of the Parliament complex. (ANI)