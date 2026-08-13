The Nagaland State Lottery has announced the results for the Dear Spark Thursday weekly draw of August 13, 2026. The draw offered a top prize of Rs 1 crore, along with several other prizes in different categories. Winners are instructed to verify their ticket numbers with official government sources.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Thursday weekly lottery results for August 13, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country eagerly awaited the winning numbers, as the weekly draw offered a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

According to the officially released results, ticket number ____ has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Thursday Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: 50E 84386

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: 84386 (All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: 14217, 20352, 22926, 27227, 35675, 37499, 60392, 74389, 77412, 96136

3rd Prize – Rs 500: 0648, 1714, 5458, 5794, 5838, 6016, 6338, 8531, 8648, 9206

4th Prize – Rs 250: 0328, 0445, 0675, 2042, 2937, 3562, 6401, 6764, 6853, 9384

5th Prize – Rs 120: 0074, 1027, 2539, 3648, 4289, 5003, 6268, 6969, 7777, 8801, 0270, 1051, 2586, 3649, 4307, 5123, 6450, 6988, 7857, 8913, 0395, 1245, 2604, 3681, 4310, 5170, 6454, 7001, 7862, 9106, 0431, 1316, 2695, 3751, 4370, 5348, 6649, 7053, 7973, 9216, 0453, 1796, 2895, 3958, 5438, 6668, 7054, 8021, 8219, 9312, 0545, 1869, 3040, 4020, 4653, 5709, 6752, 7415, 8403, 9530, 0635, 1893, 3145, 4076, 4677, 5785, 6852, 7513, 8489, 9679, 0817, 2247, 3352, 4110, 4741, 5888, 6862, 7578, 8644, 9794, 0856, 2283, 3525, 4117, 4741, 5948, 6903, 7768, 8717, 9817, 1014, 2491, 3622, 4152, 4949, 5950, 6904, 7770, 8720, 9829

Results from the uploaded Dear Spark Thursday Weekly Lottery sheet dated August 13, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws remain popular among participants due to their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.