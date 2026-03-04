For the next 3-4 days, the weather will stay dry, though some places might see a little fog or cloud in the morning. Max temperatures will be around 35 to 37 degrees, but could hit 40 in some spots. Minimum temps will be about 21 degrees. The main advice is to stay indoors between 11 AM and 4 PM. Drink lots of water, wear loose clothes, and take extra care of kids and the elderly. Officials are predicting that April and May will be even more intense.