On Jan 20, 2026, the chill will linger in Delhi-NCR, but you might feel some relief from the biting cold. The weather dept says it'll be sunny, with temps hitting 23-25°C. Nights and mornings will stay cold, with lows around 8-10°C. Overall, the weather will be chilly but bearable.

The IMD has reported that a western disturbance is currently active over northern Punjab and nearby areas, while another is expected to enter northwestern India from the night of January 21. This system is likely to alter weather conditions in Delhi-NCR, leading to increased cloud cover, strong winds and a higher chance of rainfall. By January 23, skies are expected to remain cloudy across Delhi and NCR, with isolated areas experiencing light rain, drizzle and even hail. Thunderstorms are also predicted in nearby NCR regions such as Bharatpur and Alwar.