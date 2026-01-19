Nearby, Noida's temp will be 11-22°C, Ghaziabad's 10-20°C. Fog will also hit Haryana & West UP. A dense fog alert is out for Chandigarh. The cold wave persists in hilly areas. The India Meteorological Department has indicated that rainfall is likely on January 23. As earlier noted by Skymet Weather, a Western Disturbance is forming and is expected to cause precipitation. Because of this system, light rain may be seen in several parts of Delhi-NCR on January 23.