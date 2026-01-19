Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Rain, Hail Expected; IMD Issues Yellow Alert
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: The chill in Delhi-NCR continues to persist with no relief in sight. Strong cold winds have been blowing steadily throughout the day, with speeds touching around 13 km per hour
Delhi Weather
A slight relief is in store for Delhi-NCR as daytime temperatures are likely to hover around 24°C today, while nighttime temperatures could fall to nearly 7°C. From today onward, temperatures are expected to gradually rise. However, dense fog may blanket several areas during early mornings and late nights, so residents are advised to remain cautious.
IMD Forecast
The India Meteorological Department has released a forecast up to January 22, indicating that temperatures are likely to stay steady with no significant fluctuations. As a result, Delhi residents can expect brief relief from the cold between January 19 and 22. However, after this period, weather conditions are expected to shift again, bringing a possible drop in temperatures and a return of colder conditions.
Cold Wave Weakend
The cold wave has weakened but isn't over. A new western disturbance may have an effect on Jan 19. Min temps will rise slightly, but the chill will remain. Similar weather is expected on Jan 20-21, with a chance of light drizzle from Jan 22.
Fog
Fog and cold winds can worsen respiratory issues, especially for the elderly and kids. It's important to wear warm clothes. Humidity will be 70-80%, which can cause dry skin. Fog might temporarily worsen the AQI.
Rainfall on Republic Day?
Nearby, Noida's temp will be 11-22°C, Ghaziabad's 10-20°C. Fog will also hit Haryana & West UP. A dense fog alert is out for Chandigarh. The cold wave persists in hilly areas. The India Meteorological Department has indicated that rainfall is likely on January 23. As earlier noted by Skymet Weather, a Western Disturbance is forming and is expected to cause precipitation. Because of this system, light rain may be seen in several parts of Delhi-NCR on January 23.
