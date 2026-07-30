Floods in Odisha's Bhadrak district have affected nearly 2.45 lakh people across 61 Gram Panchayats, said Collector Dillip Rautrai. Many villages are marooned, with relief efforts including free kitchens and rescue operations by NDRF/ODRAF underway.

Around 61 Gram Panchayats covering 261 villages and a population of nearly 2.45 lakh have been affected by the flood situation in Odisha's Bhadrak district, Collector Dillip Rautrai said.

Speaking to ANI, the Collector said several villages have been marooned, and many panchayats have been cut off, particularly in the Bhandaripokhari and Dhamnagar blocks. He said free kitchens have been opened at 51 centres to provide food to the affected people. "On 29th of July, by 12 noon, we have assessed that about 61 Gram Panchayats covering about 261 villages and comprising a population of about 2,45,000 have been affected. And, uh, many of the villages have been marooned, many of the panchayats have been cut off, especially in Bhandaripokhari block and Dhamnagar block. Free kitchen is now made available in 51 centres, and the number of centres will go up because the river water of Baitarani is gradually going to the low-lying areas from Akhuapada. So almost all the Gram Panchayats of Dhamnagar block will be affected, including Dhamnagar NAC," said the Collector.

Salandi River Worsens Situation

Rautrai further said that the rising water level in the Salandi river system has also affected Bhadrak block, Bhadrak municipality, and Tihidi block. He assured that the administration was taking all possible measures to mitigate the difficulties faced by the people and that teams were continuously monitoring the situation. "Similarly, in the Salandi system also, the water level has gone beyond the danger level. So Bhadrak block, Bhadrak municipality, and Tihidi block have also been equally affected. But I would assure that all possible measures have been taken to mitigate the difficulties of the people. Our teams are constantly monitoring," he said.

Rescue and Relief Operations Underway

Meanwhile, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are engaged in the rescue and safe evacuation of livestock in the state, the Revenue and Disaster Management Department said. In Baleshwar district, rescue teams are working relentlessly to save both people and livestock from flood-affected areas. Relief centres continue to provide hygienic, cooked meals and essential care, ensuring that every evacuated family receives timely support.

State-Level Response and Assessment

On Wednesday, Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari chaired a high-level review meeting, in the presence of Chief Secretary Anu Garg, to assess the flood situation in the state following incessant rainfall and rising river levels in several districts. Addressing the media after the meeting, Pujari said nearly two lakh people had been affected by the floods, while around 30,000 people were staying in relief centres where necessary assistance was being provided. "The three worst-affected districts -- Bhadrak, Balasore and Jajpur-- are witnessing improvement in the situation, which remains under control. Nearly two lakh people have been affected, while around 30,000 people are staying in relief centres with necessary assistance," Minister Suresh Pujari said. (ANI)