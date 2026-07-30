A 20-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead inside a building in Delhi's Keshav Puram. Police suspect her colleague, with whom she was reportedly in a relationship, killed her after an altercation over a personal issue and fled the spot.

Woman Shot Dead in Keshav Puram

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead inside a building in Delhi's Keshav Puram area, with police suspecting that her colleague, who was reportedly in a relationship with her, its suspected that, following an altercation over a personal issue, the accused allegedly shot the girl in the head and fled the spot According to Delhi Police, a PCR call regarding the incident was received at Police Station Keshav Puram on July 29.

Police teams rushed to Building No. 1860/139, Shanti Nagar, where they found the body of the woman lying in a pool of blood inside a room on the third floor with a gunshot injury to her head.

The deceased was identified as Jyoti (20), daughter of Kailash and a resident of Azadpur, Delhi. She was employed as the daytime caretaker of the building.

Preliminary investigation by Delhi Police revealed that Saurabh, the building night caretaker, was allegedly in a relationship with the victim. Police suspect that following an altercation over a personal issue, the accused allegedly shot Jyoti in the head before fleeing the spot. The Crime Team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) examined the scene, while the body was shifted to the hospital for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to apprehend the accused, police said.

Man Stabbed to Death in North West Delhi

Earlier, on July 29, a 30-year-old man was stabbed to death following an altercation with a group of unidentified persons at a park in North West Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

According to Delhi Police officials, a PCR call regarding the stabbing incident was received at around 3:33 PM, following which a police team rushed to Khimman Singh Park in the Ashok Vihar area. Police said the deceased, identified as Sunil (30), a native of Mainpuri district in Uttar Pradesh, was present at the park along with Devki, wife of Pawan and a resident of Jahangirpuri, when 3-4 unidentified boys approached them. The official said that an altercation reportedly broke out over an issue, following which one of the assailants allegedly attacked Sunil and Devki with a knife before all the accused fled the spot. (ANI)