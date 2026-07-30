Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati visited Centurion University, praising its integration of traditional knowledge with modern tech for skill development. He inaugurated a new learning lab and launched university-developed natural skincare products.

Governor Lauds University's Innovative Model

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati visited the Centurion University of Technology and Management (CUTM) in Khordha to review its innovation, skill-development and research initiatives, describing the institution's approach as an exemplary model for educational institutions. During his visit on Wednesday, the Governor inaugurated the Traditional and Technology Interface Learning Lab and launched a range of natural skincare products developed at the university.

Speaking to ANI, Kambhampati expressed appreciation for the university's emphasis on integrating traditional knowledge with modern technology while creating livelihood opportunities through skill development. "Very happy to visit Centurion University today and inaugurated the Traditional and Technology Interface Learning Laboratory. People were being trained in different weaving techniques. They are producing the products by imparting skill development training and also involving them in making the products. This is a very good model in educational institutions," the Governor said.

The visit focused on reviewing the university's initiatives in innovation, research and vocational training, with particular emphasis on programmes that combine technology with traditional crafts and entrepreneurship.

Tribute to Gopabandhu Das

The visit comes weeks after the Governor paid tributes to legendary social reformer and freedom fighter Utkalmani Pandit Gopabandhu Das on his 98th death anniversary. Addressing a commemorative event on July 15, Kambhampati had described Gopabandhu Das as a personality whose life continues to inspire generations.

"Some personalities belong to history, some belong to a particular generation, but a rare few transcend time and become a living source of inspiration for every generation. Late Pandit Gopabandhu Das ji belongs to that rare category," he had said.

The Governor had also highlighted the social reformer's enduring legacy of compassion, courage, selfless service and commitment to education, noting that his contributions continue to inspire the people of Odisha and the nation.

"He left behind no wealth, no palace and no personal legacy of material possessions. Instead, he gifted Odisha and India an everlasting legacy of compassion, courage, character and selfless service," the Governor stated.