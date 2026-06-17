Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Rain, Thunderstorms Keep Temperatures Below 35°C
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi residents can expect another pleasant day as light rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds continue to provide relief from the intense summer heat. The IMD has forecast cooler temperatures and cloudy skies
Rain and Cloud Cover Bring Relief From Heat
Delhi is set to enjoy a break from scorching temperatures on Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light rain, thunderstorms, and partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Weather conditions are expected to remain comfortable compared to recent weeks, keeping daytime temperatures significantly below the usual June levels.
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The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 33°C and 35°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to range from 25°C to 27°C. Strong winds of 20–30 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 40 km/h, may accompany rain showers during the morning and afternoon hours.
Tuesday also witnessed pleasant weather, with several areas receiving brief but intense rainfall. As a result, the maximum temperature dropped to 33.3°C, nearly 5.5 degrees below the seasonal average.
Rainy Conditions Likely to Continue Until June 21
According to the IMD, rain and thunderstorm activity is expected to persist across Delhi-NCR until June 21. The recent spell of rainfall has significantly lowered temperatures and improved overall weather conditions in the region.
During the past 24 hours, most parts of Delhi experienced rain and thunderstorms. Maximum temperatures remained between 33°C and 35°C, while minimum temperatures ranged from 23°C to 26°C. Southwesterly winds blowing at speeds of 15–20 km/h, with occasional gusts reaching 46 km/h, further enhanced the cooling effect.
A fresh western disturbance is expected to influence northwest India from June 18, which could support continued weather activity over the coming days. While temperatures may gradually rise by 3–4 degrees Celsius over the next five days, conditions are expected to remain relatively comfortable compared to the severe heat experienced earlier this month.
Air Quality Improves Across Delhi-NCR
The improved weather conditions have also had a positive impact on air quality across the National Capital Region. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 95 on Wednesday morning, placing it in the "satisfactory" category.
Neighbouring NCR cities also recorded favourable air quality levels, with Faridabad at 88, Gurugram at 83, Ghaziabad at 82, Greater Noida at 98, and Noida at 92. Most monitoring stations across Delhi reported AQI levels below 100.
The city's air quality has shown notable improvement over the past two days. The AQI dropped to 116 on Tuesday from 151 on Monday, reflecting the cleansing effect of rainfall and stronger winds.
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