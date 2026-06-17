Delhi is set to enjoy a break from scorching temperatures on Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light rain, thunderstorms, and partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Weather conditions are expected to remain comfortable compared to recent weeks, keeping daytime temperatures significantly below the usual June levels.

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The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 33°C and 35°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to range from 25°C to 27°C. Strong winds of 20–30 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 40 km/h, may accompany rain showers during the morning and afternoon hours.

Tuesday also witnessed pleasant weather, with several areas receiving brief but intense rainfall. As a result, the maximum temperature dropped to 33.3°C, nearly 5.5 degrees below the seasonal average.

Rainy Conditions Likely to Continue Until June 21

According to the IMD, rain and thunderstorm activity is expected to persist across Delhi-NCR until June 21. The recent spell of rainfall has significantly lowered temperatures and improved overall weather conditions in the region.

During the past 24 hours, most parts of Delhi experienced rain and thunderstorms. Maximum temperatures remained between 33°C and 35°C, while minimum temperatures ranged from 23°C to 26°C. Southwesterly winds blowing at speeds of 15–20 km/h, with occasional gusts reaching 46 km/h, further enhanced the cooling effect.

A fresh western disturbance is expected to influence northwest India from June 18, which could support continued weather activity over the coming days. While temperatures may gradually rise by 3–4 degrees Celsius over the next five days, conditions are expected to remain relatively comfortable compared to the severe heat experienced earlier this month.