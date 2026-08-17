The All India Students' Association (AISA) has demanded the dissolution of the NTA after the agency announced a re-exam for three UGC-NET papers. AISA alleged the Sociology paper was leaked and called for an inquiry and action against those involved.

AISA Demands NTA Dissolution, Alleges Paper Leak

All India Students' Association (AISA) has demanded the dissolution of the National Testing Agency (NTA) after the agency announced re-examination of English, Commerce and Sociology UGC-NET exams amid multiple errors in the papers. AISA alleged that the Sociology paper was leaked, which led to its cancellation. Terming it a criminal act, the student organisation demanded accountability.

In a statement, AISA said, "From day one of the paper, students have been raising the issue of the NET paper leak. It took more than a month since the exam for the government to even realise that the paper was leaked, when the proof was before our eyes all this while. This crisis has been created by the New Education Policy of the Modi government and the creation of the unaccountable organisation called NTA that has played with the lives of the students."

"The only way forward would be the dismantling of NTA. Hold those responsible for this criminal act accountable. The NTA has time and again shown its sheer incapability to conduct exams and now we have another proof that NTA's impunity is unsustainable. The student movement of the country demands the dissolution of NTA," the student outfit stated.

The organisation called for action against those involved in the irregularities. It also took a swipe at the Centre, which brought in the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Act, 2026, which increased the jail term and fine for examination-related offences. "No matter what the government says, the cancellation of the paper clearly proves the allegations of students that came up during the sociology exam that the paper got leaked are true, and so is the case with other papers. We immediately demand a whole inquiry, and all the people associated with the setting of the paper and involved in the examination and paper be immediately sacked and punished, and the new law that the government said is going to stop paper leaks--we want action to be taken under that, and we want to see how fast-track the government is going to take action and punish them," AISA stated.

NTA Cites 'Errors', Announces Re-test

On Sunday, NTA announced a re-test for three UGC-NET June 2026 papers, English, Commerce and Sociology, following complaints regarding multiple errors in the question papers. In a post on X, NTA said it had "received several complaints about multiple errors in the papers of English, Commerce and Sociology. NTA formed a committee to enquire into and look into these errors, and as per the recommendation of the committee, NTA will re-conduct exams in these subjects to ensure a fair and error-free examination."

📢 UGC-NET June 2026 | Important Notice NTA had received several complaints about multiple errors in the papers of English, Commerce and Sociology. NTA formed a committee to enquire into and look into these errors and as per the recommendation of the committee, NTA will… pic.twitter.com/oejnlRSe0c — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 16, 2026

Re-examination Schedule

Re-examination for English is scheduled on September 9, Shift 1, for Commerce on September 9 in the second shift; and the Sociology exam is scheduled on September 10 in Shift 1.

The NTA conducted the UGC-NET June 2026 examination between June 22 and June 30 across 87 subjects to determine eligibility for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor positions and admission to PhD programmes. (ANI)