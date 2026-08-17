Ex-TN BJP chief K Annamalai called for a fair solution on the Mekedatu dam issue between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. He said the dam should not be built at TN's cost and also alleged that corruption has returned under the TVK government.

Annamalai on Mekedatu Dam

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president and 'We The Leaders' movement founder K Annamalai said that the proposed Mekedatu dam project should not be taken forward at the cost, calling for the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to find a fair solution to the inter-state issue. Addressing a gathering in Chennai, Annamalai said he had consistently stood for the interests of the people of Tamil Nadu and recalled that the Tamil Nadu BJP had opposed the project even when he was part of the party.

"I have always stood for the interests of Tamil people and for change. Even when I was in the BJP, the Tamil Nadu BJP opposed the Mekedatu project," he said.

Expressing faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Annamalai said, "I have faith in Modi ji. He is an honest person who does not do wrong."

"When an issue affects two states, the Chief Ministers of both states should be brought together, and a fair solution should be found," he added. Annamalai acknowledged Karnataka's need for drinking water for Bengaluru but maintained that the requirement should not come at the cost of Tamil Nadu's interests.

"Karnataka should also receive drinking water for Bengaluru, but another dam should not be constructed at the cost of Tamil Nadu's interests," he said. The Mekedatu project has remained a contentious issue between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, with disagreements centred on the proposed dam and its potential impact on downstream water availability.

On Regional Politics and Amit Shah

Meanwhile, recalling a recent conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah before quitting the BJP, Annamalai said that Shah had asked him to come to Delhi, take up a responsibility and stay there for more than three years. However, he opted to be part of the regional politics.

"Amit Shah told me to come to Delhi and take up a responsibility and stay there for more than three years. I told him that it would not suit me and that I would remain here and continue serving the people. I always followed his principles in politics and would continue to work for Tamil Nadu and social change irrespective of whether I am inside or outside the BJP," Annamalai said.

Corruption Allegations Against TVK Government

K Annamalai also alleged that corruption has returned in the state with the TVK government, alleging that some ministers took bribes. "Let us give the government one year and see its performance. If it does not govern properly, we will be the first to raise questions. But why run around as though hot water has been poured on your feet? Give them time to work. Corruption was said to have stopped, but it has started again. Some ministers have now started taking bribes. I have audio evidence. I am telling the Chief Minister now, before we raise the issue after one year. The Chief Minister wants to eliminate corruption. He should ensure that his ministers also follow the same principle," he said.