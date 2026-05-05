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Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Rain Today, Heat Tomorrow; Delhi Braces for Rising Temperatures
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi’s weather on May 5, 2026 offers a brief pause from the heat with rain and thunderstorms. But this relief is short-lived, as rising temperatures and dry conditions are expected to push the city toward heatwave
Rain Brings Temporary Relief, But Humidity Remains High
Thunderstorms and light rain are expected across Delhi today, offering some cooling after recent heat. However, humidity levels may reach up to 90%, making conditions feel sticky and uncomfortable despite a relatively lower maximum temperature of around 33°C. The combination of moisture and warmth will keep the day feeling hotter than it actually is, especially during the afternoon.
Sharp Temperature Rise Expected After May 5
From May 6 onward, temperatures are likely to climb steadily. The mercury may touch 36°C on May 6, rise to 37°C on May 7, and hover between 38–39°C from May 8 to 10. As cloud cover disappears, direct sunlight will intensify surface heating, leading to hotter days and increasing discomfort across the city.
Heatwave Conditions Likely to Develop Soon
The post-rain phase could mark the beginning of a heatwave in Delhi. Falling humidity and the onset of dry, hot winds will worsen conditions, making outdoor exposure risky. Residents are advised to stay hydrated, limit time in direct sunlight, and watch for symptoms like fatigue, dizziness, or headaches. Extra care should be taken for children and the elderly.
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