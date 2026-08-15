Delhi-NCR is expected to witness cloudy skies and intermittent showers on Independence Day, August 15. The latest forecast suggests that the national capital could receive light rain at different times during the day, although widespread heavy rainfall is not expected.

A spell of very light to light rain, with around 5 mm of rainfall, is likely during the early morning hours, with a 70 per cent probability. Another spell of similar intensity, also around 5 mm, may occur between 7 am and 9 am, with a 60 per cent chance.

The city could see another spell of light rain during the afternoon and evening, with rainfall of around 3 mm and a 60 per cent probability.

The weather could affect outdoor Independence Day programmes, including flag-hoisting ceremonies and public gatherings. However, the forecast does not indicate the likelihood of prolonged or very heavy rain across Delhi.