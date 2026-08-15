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Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Rain Likely on Independence Day, Wet Spell to Continue Through August
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR is likely to witness a wet Independence Day, with cloudy skies and intermittent showers forecast on August 15. Active monsoon systems may keep rain in several parts of India through the rest of August
Delhi-NCR likely to see rain on Independence Day
Delhi-NCR is expected to witness cloudy skies and intermittent showers on Independence Day, August 15. The latest forecast suggests that the national capital could receive light rain at different times during the day, although widespread heavy rainfall is not expected.
A spell of very light to light rain, with around 5 mm of rainfall, is likely during the early morning hours, with a 70 per cent probability. Another spell of similar intensity, also around 5 mm, may occur between 7 am and 9 am, with a 60 per cent chance.
The city could see another spell of light rain during the afternoon and evening, with rainfall of around 3 mm and a 60 per cent probability.
The weather could affect outdoor Independence Day programmes, including flag-hoisting ceremonies and public gatherings. However, the forecast does not indicate the likelihood of prolonged or very heavy rain across Delhi.
Monsoon to remain active across India
The southwest monsoon is expected to remain active across several parts of India during the second half of August. Weather models indicate that widespread rainfall activity could continue across central, eastern and northern regions in the coming weeks.
Despite the ongoing rainfall, India is currently facing a seasonal rainfall deficit of around 12 per cent. Forecasters expect rainfall during the remainder of August to remain normal to slightly below normal, which could prevent the deficit from increasing substantially.
However, the shortfall accumulated earlier in the monsoon season is unlikely to disappear completely. Current projections suggest that the 2026 southwest monsoon could end with a seasonal rainfall deficit of around 12 to 18 per cent.
Rain may continue through the rest of August
The weather outlook suggests that wet conditions could continue across several parts of the country through the remainder of August. Regular formation and movement of monsoon systems, particularly from the Bay of Bengal, are expected to keep rainfall activity going.
For Delhi-NCR, this could mean more spells of rain in the coming weeks, even if the intensity varies from day to day. The broader outlook for September, which is generally the final full month of the monsoon season, remains relatively weak.
As a result, a significant recovery in the seasonal rainfall deficit before the monsoon begins to withdraw appears unlikely. For now, however, active monsoon systems over central, eastern and northern India are expected to keep several regions under the influence of wet weather well into August.
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