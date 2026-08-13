- Home
- India
- Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Temperature May Touch 35°C, Light Rain Likely During Afternoon, Evening
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Temperature May Touch 35°C, Light Rain Likely During Afternoon, Evening
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR may see another hot and humid day on August 13, with cloudy skies and chances of light rain or drizzle. Despite showers, temperatures are likely to remain uncomfortable
Delhi weather today: Cloudy skies, light rain likely
Delhi is expected to remain generally cloudy on Thursday, August 13. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain or drizzle, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.
The minimum temperature is likely to remain between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may settle between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius. Southeasterly winds are expected to blow at a speed of around 10-15 km/h during the day.
Despite the possibility of rain, residents may continue to experience humid conditions, particularly during the afternoon.
Temperature rises, humidity remains high
According to the IMD, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 26.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, August 12, which was 0.7 degrees below normal. However, the maximum temperature climbed to around 36.4 degrees Celsius, remaining 2.2 degrees above normal.
The combination of higher daytime temperatures and high humidity has made conditions uncomfortable across several parts of Delhi-NCR.
Over the previous 24 hours, the minimum temperature remained largely unchanged, while the maximum temperature increased by around 1-3 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels remained particularly high, with the maximum reaching 97 percent and the minimum recorded at 59 percent.
Rain forecast till August 17, but no major temperature change
The IMD has forecast light rain or drizzle in Delhi through August 17. However, the showers are not expected to bring a significant drop in daytime temperatures.
The weather department has predicted that there will be no major change in maximum temperatures over the next seven days. Delhi's maximum temperature is expected to remain around 35-36 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures could stay between 23 and 26 degrees Celsius.
Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, recorded 4 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Wednesday. While rain may continue intermittently over the coming days, the combination of heat and high humidity is likely to remain a concern for residents.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.