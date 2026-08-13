Delhi is expected to remain generally cloudy on Thursday, August 13. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain or drizzle, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

The minimum temperature is likely to remain between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may settle between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius. Southeasterly winds are expected to blow at a speed of around 10-15 km/h during the day.

Despite the possibility of rain, residents may continue to experience humid conditions, particularly during the afternoon.