GIFT City is set to showcase its role as India's international financial gateway at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Summit in Vadodara, hosting a session with industry leaders to explore opportunities in cross-border finance and investment.

Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) will showcase its evolving role as India's international financial gateway at the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Summit in Vadodara on June 30 at GSFC University, bringing together industry leaders, academia and financial sector representatives to discuss opportunities in cross-border finance, investment and global business.

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As part of the summit, GIFT City will host a dedicated session on Tuesday titled "GIFT City: International Financial Gateway of India", featuring senior representatives from banking, fund management, international exchanges and the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA). The session will focus on the growing scale of financial activity within India's only International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), including banking, capital markets, insurance, fund management and other emerging sectors.

GIFT City's Expanding Financial Ecosystem

The participation comes at a time when GIFT City is witnessing robust growth across sectors. As of March 2026, banking assets at GIFT City IFSC stood at USD 111 billion, while the fund management ecosystem comprised 217 Fund Management Entities (FMEs) managing 360 schemes, with cumulative capital commitments crossing USD 39 billion. Currently, GIFT City hosts over 1,500 entities, supported by a workforce of approximately 27,000 professionals.

GIFT City is also emerging as a hub for specialised financial activities, with 35 aircraft lessors and 36 ship lessors operating from the ecosystem as of March 2026. More than 370 aviation assets and 37 ships had been leased through GIFT City structures. In addition, loans and advances by Global/Regional Corporate Treasury Centres (GRCTCs) operating from GIFT City stood at USD 5.61 billion as of March 2026, reflecting increasing adoption of the ecosystem for treasury management and cross-border financing activities.

At the event, GIFT City will also engage stakeholders through an on-ground experiential pavilion, offering interactive insights into its financial ecosystem, infrastructure and emerging opportunities across sectors such as fund management, aircraft leasing and fintech.

According to Gift City release, with increasing participation from global financial institutions, investors and corporates, GIFT City continues to strengthen its position as a platform for international finance, supporting both inbound and outbound capital flows while connecting the regional industry with global markets. (ANI)