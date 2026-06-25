Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Temperatures Stay Above 40°C Amid Dust Storm Activity
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: A sudden dust storm swept across Delhi-NCR on Tuesday, bringing strong winds and reduced visibility in several areas. While the storm offered temporary relief from the harsh sunshine, temperatures remained above 40°C
Dust Storm Brings Brief Relief, But Heat Remains Intense
Residents across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and other NCR cities experienced a dramatic change in weather on Tuesday afternoon as strong dust-laden winds swept through the region. The storm reduced visibility in many areas and briefly eased the impact of the blazing afternoon sun.
However, the relief was short-lived. Maximum temperatures continued to remain above 40°C across much of Delhi-NCR, keeping heat stress levels high. The combination of dry conditions, hot winds and prolonged summer temperatures has continued to make outdoor activities uncomfortable for residents.
Why Is Delhi's Monsoon Delayed This Year?
Meteorologists say the delay is primarily due to the slow progress of the southwest monsoon over northern India. Under normal conditions, Delhi receives the monsoon around June 27. This year, however, the seasonal rain-bearing system has advanced more slowly than expected.
According to weather experts, the monsoon's overall movement is running approximately 10 to 15 days behind schedule. As a result, widespread monsoon rainfall is unlikely to arrive before the end of June. Current projections indicate that Delhi may receive its first significant monsoon showers between July 6 and July 10, with the monsoon likely to officially reach the capital during the first week of July.
Rain, Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Expected This Week
Although full monsoon conditions are still some distance away, weather activity is expected to increase across Delhi-NCR over the coming days. Forecasts suggest cloudy skies, isolated rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds in several parts of the region.
Meteorological agencies have issued a thunderstorm alert until June 26, warning that wind speeds could reach 50-60 kmph during storm events. These intermittent weather disturbances may offer temporary relief from the heat while creating hazardous conditions for commuters.
Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious during periods of strong winds, avoid parking vehicles near trees or temporary structures, and stay updated with local weather advisories.
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