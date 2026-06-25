Residents across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and other NCR cities experienced a dramatic change in weather on Tuesday afternoon as strong dust-laden winds swept through the region. The storm reduced visibility in many areas and briefly eased the impact of the blazing afternoon sun.

However, the relief was short-lived. Maximum temperatures continued to remain above 40°C across much of Delhi-NCR, keeping heat stress levels high. The combination of dry conditions, hot winds and prolonged summer temperatures has continued to make outdoor activities uncomfortable for residents.