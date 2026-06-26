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Delhi Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert as Rain Brings Temperature Drop in Delhi
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi residents received welcome relief from the scorching summer heat as light rainfall and cool winds swept across the city. Cloudy skies and falling temperatures have created pleasant weather conditions
Rainfall Brings Relief From Rising Temperatures
Delhi witnessed light showers across several areas on Thursday, accompanied by dense cloud cover and cooler winds. The rainfall helped lower temperatures and provided relief from the persistent heat and humidity. In response to changing weather conditions, the IMD issued a yellow alert for Thursday night, warning of possible thunderstorms and rainfall.
The weather pattern has significantly improved, and there is currently no forecast of severe heatwave conditions. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain at or below 40°C over the next week, making outdoor conditions more comfortable for residents.
IMD Forecasts More Rain and Thunderstorms
According to the latest forecast, weather activity is expected to intensify on Friday, June 26. The maximum temperature is likely to reach around 38°C, while the minimum temperature may stay near 28°C. Rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is expected throughout the day.
Humidity levels are estimated to remain around 63 percent, while winds may blow at speeds of approximately 5 kmph. The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies and intermittent thunderstorms, with similar conditions expected to continue until July 1. These weather systems are likely to keep temperatures in check and offer continued respite from the summer heat.
Temperature Variations Recorded Across Delhi
Different weather stations across the capital reported varying temperature readings. Palam recorded a maximum temperature of 39.5°C, which was 1.9 degrees above normal. Lodhi Road registered 38.6°C, around 1.6 degrees above the seasonal average.
Meanwhile, Ridge station recorded 40.1°C, making it one of the warmer locations in the city. In contrast, Ayanagar remained relatively cooler at 37.3°C, which was 1.9 degrees below normal. These variations reflect the localized impact of cloud cover and rainfall across different parts of Delhi.
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