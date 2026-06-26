Delhi witnessed light showers across several areas on Thursday, accompanied by dense cloud cover and cooler winds. The rainfall helped lower temperatures and provided relief from the persistent heat and humidity. In response to changing weather conditions, the IMD issued a yellow alert for Thursday night, warning of possible thunderstorms and rainfall.

The weather pattern has significantly improved, and there is currently no forecast of severe heatwave conditions. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain at or below 40°C over the next week, making outdoor conditions more comfortable for residents.