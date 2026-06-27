Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi has condemned the defection of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, asserting they should resign and seek re-election. The move significantly weakens Uddhav Thackeray's Lok Sabha presence.

Maharashtra Samajwadi Party President Abu Azmi on Friday strongly criticised the recent defection of six Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, asserting that elected representatives should be fundamentally accountable to the voters, calling for an end to such political practices.

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"This is the wrong way. Those who have been elected should also be accountable to the voters who voted for them. These things should end. Those who have left should resign and then go back to the people and win on the basis of the ideology they want to join," Azmi told ANI.

6 Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Defect to Shinde Camp

Azmi's remarks came after six Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs -- Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, Omprakash Bhupalsingh Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh and Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar -- formally joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena party.

The development reduced former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's strength in the Lok Sabha to three MPs and marked another major setback for the Shiv Sena (UBT) following the split in the party in 2022.

'Operation Tiger Successful': Eknath Shinde

Leading celebrations after the induction of the MPs, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared that "Operation Tiger" had been successful. "I don't leave anything half done. Operation Tiger is successful," Shinde said. He said the move was completed in line with constitutional provisions and parliamentary procedures, asserting that the MPs had joined the party for development-focused governance and constituency work.

Intense War of Words Erupts

The Shiv Sena (UBT) had nine MPs in the Lok Sabha. The Parliamentary Party meeting called by Shiv Sena (UBT) last week was attended by three Lok Sabha MPs. The party had said it had begun disciplinary proceedings against the six rebel MPs.

The rebellion has triggered an intense war of words between the two factions. While Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders have accused the defecting MPs of betraying the party's ideology and mandate, leaders of the Shinde faction have maintained that the lawmakers joined them out of confidence in Shinde's leadership and dissatisfaction with the Uddhav Thackeray-led camp. (ANI)