Delhi Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Rain and Thunderstorms Likely
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR is expected receive light to moderate rainfall today as monsoon activity strengthens. The IMD has issued a yellow alert, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, while humidity is likely to remain high
IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Delhi-NCR
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR for July 7 as monsoon conditions begin to strengthen across the region. Residents can expect light to moderate rainfall during the day, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph.
Cloudy skies are expected to dominate throughout the day, with rain likely to become more widespread by the afternoon and evening. The weather department has advised people to remain cautious during thunderstorms and keep track of official weather updates before stepping outdoors.
Temperature to Fall, But Humidity Will Stay High
The rainfall is expected to bring down daytime temperatures significantly after Delhi recorded one of its hottest July days in recent years. The maximum temperature is likely to settle between 32°C and 34°C, while the minimum will remain around 26°C to 27°C.
Despite the cooler temperatures, relief from the heat may be limited because humidity levels are expected to remain between 80% and 95%. The combination of moisture in the air and light winds could continue to make conditions feel uncomfortable even after rainfall.
Rainfall Likely Across North India This Week
According to the IMD, rainfall activity is expected to remain active across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh between July 7 and July 11. The most significant spells of rain are likely on July 7 and July 9, raising the possibility of waterlogging and traffic disruptions in some areas.
Commuters are advised to plan their journeys carefully, especially during the afternoon and evening when rainfall is expected to intensify. Residents should also stay updated with the latest weather advisories as monsoon conditions evolve throughout the week.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.