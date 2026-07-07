The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR for July 7 as monsoon conditions begin to strengthen across the region. Residents can expect light to moderate rainfall during the day, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph.

Cloudy skies are expected to dominate throughout the day, with rain likely to become more widespread by the afternoon and evening. The weather department has advised people to remain cautious during thunderstorms and keep track of official weather updates before stepping outdoors.