Rainfall across parts of Delhi contributed to a noticeable drop in temperatures. Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 35.4°C, which was 2°C below the seasonal average and slightly lower than Friday's reading.

The minimum temperature settled at 29°C, remaining below the normal level despite being marginally higher than the previous day. Although Safdarjung remained dry until 5:30 PM, other localities experienced steady rainfall.

Pusa recorded 23.5 mm of rainfall between 11:30 AM and 2:30 PM, while Janakpuri received 9.5 mm during the same period, offering relief from humid conditions.