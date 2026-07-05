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Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi Temperature Drops After Rain; IMD Predicts More Rain Till Friday
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi witnessed a slight drop in temperature on Saturday after light to moderate rainfall in several parts of the city and nearby Noida. The IMD has forecast more rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds over the coming days
Rainfall Brings Down Delhi's Temperature
Rainfall across parts of Delhi contributed to a noticeable drop in temperatures. Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 35.4°C, which was 2°C below the seasonal average and slightly lower than Friday's reading.
The minimum temperature settled at 29°C, remaining below the normal level despite being marginally higher than the previous day. Although Safdarjung remained dry until 5:30 PM, other localities experienced steady rainfall.
Pusa recorded 23.5 mm of rainfall between 11:30 AM and 2:30 PM, while Janakpuri received 9.5 mm during the same period, offering relief from humid conditions.
Similar Weather Likely for the Next Few Days
According to the IMD, Delhi residents should prepare for more light rainfall over the coming days. The department has predicted very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.
Sunday's maximum temperature is expected to remain between 32°C and 34°C, while the minimum is likely to stay in the range of 27°C to 29°C. The current weather pattern is expected to persist until at least Friday, keeping temperatures relatively comfortable compared to recent weeks.
Monsoon Advances Across North India
The southwest monsoon continues to strengthen its presence over northern India. The IMD confirmed that the monsoon advanced into additional parts of Haryana and Punjab on July 1, with conditions remaining favourable for it to cover the remaining areas of both states within the next four days.
Several cities in Haryana also reported varying temperatures on Saturday. Ambala recorded a maximum of 35.5°C, while Sirsa remained the hottest at 38.5°C. Hisar registered 36.6°C, Karnal 36.5°C, Narnaul 34.5°C, Rohtak 33.6°C, and Bhiwani 34°C.
As the monsoon gradually spreads further across the region, more rainfall is expected to provide continued relief from high temperatures and improve overall weather conditions in Delhi and neighbouring states.
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