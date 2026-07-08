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Delhi Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert as Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Continue
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Heavy rainfall drenched several parts of Delhi-NCR on Wednesday morning, bringing relief from humid conditions. The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert, warning of more rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds
Heavy Rain Brings Relief, Yellow Alert Issued
Several parts of Delhi-NCR woke up to heavy showers on Wednesday morning, leading to cooler temperatures and a welcome break from the recent humidity. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), wet weather is expected to continue across the region over the next five days.
The weather agency has issued a Yellow Alert for Wednesday and Thursday, advising residents to stay cautious as thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are likely to accompany the rainfall.
Rain, Thunderstorms and Strong Winds to Continue
The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky over Delhi throughout Wednesday and Thursday. Residents can expect intermittent light rain, isolated spells of moderate showers, and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.
Winds are likely to blow at speeds of 30-40 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 50 kmph during intense weather activity.
For July 9, light to moderate rainfall is expected at isolated locations during the morning and forenoon, along with thunderstorms and strong winds. Another spell of very light to light rain is likely during the night.
Green Alert from July 10, But Rain Chances Remain
The weather department plans to downgrade the warning level to Green Alert on July 10 and 11, indicating no major weather warning for the city.
Despite the lower alert level, cloudy skies are expected to persist, with chances of very light to light rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning during the forenoon or afternoon. Officials have advised people to remain cautious, particularly during periods of lightning and strong winds, as weather conditions may change quickly over the next few days.
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