Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Foggy Mornings, Warm Days Ahead; Check Forecast
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: On February 12, 2026, the capital Delhi may experience morning fog and temperatures up to 26°C during the day. Will pollution and western disturbances increase the impact? Read the full Delhi Weather Forecast
Delhi Weather
On Feb 12, 2026, the weather in Delhi-NCR will be mostly clear. However, light to moderate fog may be seen in the morning. So, you might face some haze if you're out early. As the day goes on, the sun will come out and the sky will look clear. There's no chance of rain.
Weather Department
According to the weather department, the max temperature can go up to around 26°C, while the minimum will be between 11 to 13°C. This is normal for February, but it will feel a bit warm during the day. It'll stay slightly cool in the morning and late at night, so choose your clothes wisely.
Pollution
A mild effect of the western disturbance might be seen this time. Because of this, it could be partly cloudy in the evening. However, there's no expectation of rain. Wind speed may be 10 to 15 km/h, making the weather a bit pleasant, but it won't affect pollution much.
AQI
Delhi's air quality might once again be in the poor category. A rising AQI can cause problems for respiratory patients and the elderly. Train and flight delays are possible due to morning fog. Be careful if you're driving. It's better to wear a mask and only go out for essential work.
Slightly Warm
It'll be slightly warm during the day and cool in the morning and evening. The risk of colds increases in such changing weather. Doctors advise drinking warm water, taking Vitamin C, and for people with allergies to be extra cautious. You can wear light clothes during the day, but it's better to keep a light jacket for the morning and evening.
